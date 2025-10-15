Israel to re-open Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza today | LIVE

Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm or “all hell breaks loose,” in CBS interview
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for a peaceful next phase in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal but stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s conditions are “very clear”: Hamas must disarm and demilitarize, or “all hell breaks loose.”
Speaking to CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that now the living hostages have been returned, disarmament must be the next step.
“First, Hamas has to give up its arms,” he said. “And second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There’s no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That’s demilitarization.”
To those questioning his commitment to peace, Netanyahu pointed to the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations.
“We have an opportunity to broaden that peace,” he added. “It would be the greatest gift we can bring the people of Israel, the people of the region, and the people of the world.”
Over 100 Palestinian medical workers still detained, including prominent Gaza hospital director
Under the Gaza cease-fire deal, Israel has released dozens of Palestinian doctors, nurses, and paramedics detained during military raids on hospitals, according to The Guardian.
But over 100 medical workers remain in Israeli custody — including Dr. Hossam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, who became a symbol of efforts to keep treating patients under siege.
Despite international calls for his release, Dr. Abu Safiya was not among the hundreds of Palestinian detainees freed Monday in exchange for 20 Israeli hostages. He has been held without charge for nearly 10 months, the Associated Press reports.
West Bank: 57-year-old Palestinian beaten to death by Israeli soldiers near Jerusalem
Palestinian Salim al-Far, 57, from the town of al-Zababdeh in the Jenin governorate, was killed after being beaten to death by Israeli soldiers near the separation wall in the city of al-Ram, northeast of Jerusalem, just outside the municipal boundary, according to local media reports.
According to some reports cited by The Times of Israel, the alleged lynching took place at the Israeli Kalandia checkpoint, near Ramallah. The Israeli army has not yet commented on the incident.
Israel believes fourth body returned by Hamas is not that of a hostage
Israel believes that the fourth body returned last night by Hamas is not that of a hostage, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The three other bodies were identified earlier by the families of the hostages.
Israeli drone flying at low altitude over Beirut and surrounding areas
According to eyewitness accounts, an Israeli drone has been flying at low altitude over Beirut and its surrounding areas this morning.
Families confirm identification of three Israeli hostages
Three of the four bodies of Israeli hostages returned from Gaza last night by Hamas have been identified, the families confirmed this morning after receiving official confirmation from the National Forensic Institute.
“It is with immense sorrow and pain that we announce the return of the body of our beloved Ouriel Baruch from the Gaza Strip, after two long years of prayers, hope and faith,” said the family of the Jerusalem resident, who was kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, at the Nova techno festival at the age of 35.
The families of Tamir Nimrodi and Eitan Levy also confirmed the return of their loved ones to Israel. Eitan Levy, a 53-year-old taxi driver, was killed after dropping off a friend at Kibbutz Be’eri on the morning of the Hamas attack. Tamir Nimrodi, an 18-year-old soldier, was captured at a military base on the Gaza border.
Trump warns Hamas: 'We will disarm them if they don’t disarm themselves'
Donald Trump also said yesterday that the United States would “disarm” Hamas if the group does not disarm itself. “It will happen quickly and maybe violently,” he added while speaking to the press at the White House.
This came after several days of tension and clashes in Gaza City between the Palestinian movement and armed clans and gangs, some of which are allegedly supported by Israel. The “Deterrence Force,” a newly created unit within Hamas’s security apparatus, “is carrying out an operation” to “neutralize wanted individuals,” a Palestinian security source in Gaza told AFP.
As part of this operation, Hamas released a video showing what it claimed was the execution of eight men accused of “collaborating” with Israel, carried out in broad daylight on the streets of Gaza City.
Southern Lebanon: One injured in Wadi Jilo drone strike, Health Ministry confirms
On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Israeli army carried out a drone strike near Wadi Jilo, in the Sour district, seriously injuring the driver of the targeted motorcycle, according to information from our correspondent and a toll confirmed by the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Gaza: Israel to reopen Rafah crossing today
Israel will allow the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to enable the passage of humanitarian aid, reports Israeli public broadcaster KAN, cited by AFP.
With this reopening, "600 trucks of humanitarian aid will be delivered [Wednesday] into the Gaza Strip by the U.N., accredited international organizations, the private sector and donor countries," the media outlet states on its website, without citing sources.
KAN specifies that this reopening of Rafah for aid delivery, decided by the “political echelon,” follows Hamas’s return of four more bodies of Israeli hostages on Tuesday evening, as part of the ceasefire agreement with Israel brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The U.S. president had urged Hamas to return the remains of deceased hostages, calling it a necessary step to move forward with his plan for the Palestinian territory.
Southern Lebanon: Israel blows up a house in Mais al-Jabal
At 5 a.m., a unit of the Israeli army infiltrated the town of Mais al-Jabal, in the Marjayoun district, where it rigged a house in the al-Ksayer neighborhood in the eastern part of the locality with explosives before detonating it, reports our correspondent in the South.
The explosions were heard in nearby villages, he adds.
During the first two months of the cease-fire, in December and January, the Israeli army — which at the time was still occupying a large area of southern Lebanon — carried out the demolition of many buildings and infrastructure in Mais al-Jabal and its surroundings, which overlook Israel’s fertile “Finger of Galilee” region.
Since then, Israeli soldiers have regularly infiltrated to demolish buildings along the border.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of events in the Middle East.
We will be following the aftermath of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as the situation in Lebanon, particularly in the South, where Israel continues to carry out strikes despite the truce.
We will also cover developments in Syria, Yemen, and Iran.
