Israel to re-open Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza today | LIVE

Netanyahu says Hamas must disarm or “all hell breaks loose,” in CBS interview

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for a peaceful next phase in the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal but stressed that U.S. President Donald Trump’s conditions are “very clear”: Hamas must disarm and demilitarize, or “all hell breaks loose.”

Speaking to CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said that now the living hostages have been returned, disarmament must be the next step.

“First, Hamas has to give up its arms,” he said. “And second, you want to make sure that there are no weapons factories inside Gaza. There’s no smuggling of weapons into Gaza. That’s demilitarization.”

To those questioning his commitment to peace, Netanyahu pointed to the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and four Arab League nations.

“We have an opportunity to broaden that peace,” he added. “It would be the greatest gift we can bring the people of Israel, the people of the region, and the people of the world.”