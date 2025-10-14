Registered charity has its account suspended by Whish Money, says association president

BEIRUT — Wata'awanu (Help Each Other) announced on Monday that the financial company Whish Money had suspended its donation account on Saturday. In its statement, the association said that these donations “had helped to extend the umbrella of social security for families in need in various regions, providing them with protection and stability.”

Wata'awanu, known for its ties with Hezbollah, was sent a warning by Whish Money on Friday. After providing "all the required documents" to prove its legality as requested by the company, "Whish Money closed the account anyway," claiming that the decision came from the Central Bank, according to the association's president, Afif Shuman.

When contacted, Whish Money declined to comment, emphasizing that it is “fully committed to protecting the privacy of its customers.” However, it stated that it “takes strict measures to limit funds from unverifiable donations, non-accredited associations, or individuals claiming to be making donations,” adding that it fully complies with the regulations of the Central Bank.

In July, the central bank issued Circular No. 170, which prohibits banks, financial institutions, brokerage firms, collective investment funds and any entity it regulates from dealing, directly or indirectly, with unlicensed companies, “especially those sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)."

Shuman told L'Orient Today on Tuesday that the association was surprised by the decision to suspend its account, adding that Wata'awanu is recognized by the Lebanese authorities, is legally allowed to collect donations and is not subjected to American sanctions.

While the Israeli "research center" Alma, founded by a former army officer and staffed mainly by military veterans, accused the association in April of being Hezbollah's "civilian arm" in socioeconomic matters, Shuman says that Wata'awanu does not belong to the group but does "support the resistance." He says that it is an "independent" association that offers help to the people of the south by supporting education and infrastructure projects.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, the Ministry of Interior could not immediately confirm whether the association is officially registered.

Daily losses of $6,000 to $7,000

Nearly a year after the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hezbollah in late Nov. 2024, after a war that devastated large swaths of southern Lebanon, Wata'awanu stated in its press release that the suspension of its account “puts its projects at risk, particularly in border villages.”

“We regret that this decision is part of a series of practices aimed at obstructing reconstruction efforts and support for local residents — from targeting facilities and institutions to closing the accounts of humanitarian actors and activists. We are astonished that a Lebanese company would go so far in enforcing such measures, depriving the people of the south of the aid they need.”

Since the implementation of Whish Money’s decision on Saturday, Shuman’s association has been suffering daily losses ranging from $6,000 to $7,000. In its statement, Wata'awanu also asked its donors to stop funding the Whish Money account, while clarifying that it continues to receive donations through its account at al-Qard al-Hassan, a financial institution linked to Hezbollah and sanctioned by the United States.

Wata'awanu further urged its donors to contact the organization to determine the most appropriate and quickest way to transfer their contributions. Al-Qard al-Hassan was first sanctioned by the United States in 2007, and its branches were targeted by Israel during the conflict.

In May, while the Israeli state regularly violated the cease-fire, an Israeli drone and helicopter struck a prefabricated building in Houla (Marjayoun) belonging to Wata'awanu.