Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza; those responsible for 'genocide' must be tried, says Spain | LIVE

Aid to Gaza: UN, Red Cross call for opening of all crossings

The U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have called for the opening of all crossings in the Gaza Strip to allow for the delivery of more humanitarian aid, following the entry into force of the cease-fire.

"To my knowledge, not all crossings in Gaza are open to humanitarian aid. This is the main problem at the moment, and this is what humanitarian workers, including the ICRC, have been calling for in recent hours," said ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon at a press briefing in Geneva.

"We are calling for all crossings to be opened," insisted Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).