Israeli army opens fire on Palestinians in Gaza; those responsible for 'genocide' must be tried, says Spain | LIVE

Aid to Gaza: UN, Red Cross call for opening of all crossings
The U.N. and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have called for the opening of all crossings in the Gaza Strip to allow for the delivery of more humanitarian aid, following the entry into force of the cease-fire.
"To my knowledge, not all crossings in Gaza are open to humanitarian aid. This is the main problem at the moment, and this is what humanitarian workers, including the ICRC, have been calling for in recent hours," said ICRC spokesperson Christian Cardon at a press briefing in Geneva.
"We are calling for all crossings to be opened," insisted Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Gaza: Those responsible for 'genocide' must be brought to justice, says Spanish Prime Minister
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez affirmed that the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas should not be synonymous with "forgetting" and that the "main actors of the genocide" in Gaza will have to answer for their actions before the courts.
"Peace cannot mean forgetting, it cannot mean impunity," the socialist leader declared in an interview Tuesday with Spanish radio station Cadena Ser.
"The people who were the main actors of the genocide that was perpetrated in Gaza ... will have to answer before the courts, and therefore there can be no impunity," he added, when asked about the possibility of legal proceedings against his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, reports AFP.
Israeli army claims to have opened fire on 'suspects' in northern Gaza Strip
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated that "earlier today, several suspects were seen crossing the yellow line and approaching Israeli forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip, which constitutes a violation of the cease-fire agreement" between Hamas and Israel.
"Several attempts were made to remove the suspects, who refused to comply and continued to approach, until shots were fired to eliminate the threat. The Israeli army reiterates its call on the residents of the Gaza Strip to comply with the army's instructions and not approach the forces deployed in the area," he continued.
Israeli army announces remains of 4 hostages returned Monday have been identified
The remains of four hostages returned Monday by Hamas have been identified, including that of Nepalese student Bipin Joshi, the Israeli army announced.
"Following the identification process [of the four remains] by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, army representatives informed the families of Guy Illouz, Bipin Joshi and two other deceased hostages, whose names have not yet been authorized for publication by their families, that their loved ones have been returned for burial," a military statement quoted by AFP said.
South Lebanon: Israeli tanks spotted opposite Aitaroun
Israeli tanks were spotted near the Jal al-Deir site, which the Israeli army illegally occupies in southern Lebanon, and the Israeli site of Malikiya, opposite the town of Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil), as villagers went to the olive groves for the first time since the cease-fire to harvest their olives, our correspondent reports.
Hezbollah calls on Lebanese government to 'adopt unified official position' in face of Israeli attacks
Hezbollah MP Hassan Ezzeddine called on the Lebanese government on Tuesday to "adopt a unified official position" following Saturday's massive Israeli strikes on Msayleh in southern Lebanon, the most violent after nearly a year of truce, which left one person dead and destroyed numerous construction vehicles.
Gaza: 3 Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Shujaiya
The Israeli army killed three Palestinians in the eastern neighborhood of Shujaiya in Gaza City, an area still occupied by the Israeli army as part of the cease-fire agreement chaired by Donald Trump, local and Israeli media reported.
According to an Israeli military source quoted by The Times of Israel, the "three individuals approached troops operating in the area." "The soldiers initially fired warning shots, then, as the suspects continued to advance, they were targeted," according to the Israeli news site.
Future of the Middle East: 'I will decide what I believe is right,' says Trump
"I will decide what I believe is right" for the future of Gaza and the Palestinians, Donald Trump affirmed after the summit in Egypt, intended to consolidate the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas.
"Many people favor the one-state solution; others favor the two-state solution. We'll have to see," the head of state declared on the plane taking him back to Washington.
"I will decide what I believe is right, but it will be in coordination with other nations," he added, while deferring the issue to a later date. "I'm not talking about one state or two states. We're talking about the reconstruction of Gaza."
Gaza: 2 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in Khan Younis
Two Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Hospital, quoted by Al Jazeera.
Gaza: Violent clashes between Hamas and 'gangs'
"Violent clashes" have been taking place since this morning east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip, between members of the security forces under Hamas' Interior Ministry and local gangs, allegedly supported by Israel, reports Al Jazeera, citing local Palestinian sources.
Hamas redeployed its security forces immediately after the cease-fire took effect. "It's because they want to end the problems. They've been transparent about that. And we've given them our agreement for a certain period of time," Donald Trump replied Monday when asked about the return of Hamas security forces to Gaza after the cease-fire. Reports of clashes between the Islamist group and rival factions are increasing in the enclave, as are videos of abuses committed by alleged members of the movement.
Occupied West Bank: Settlers attack Palestinians in village east of Ramallah
According to Al Jazeera reports, settlers attacked Palestinians and their property, setting fire to a vehicle, in the village of Beitin, located east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. No casualty reports have been released.
South Lebanon: Israeli nighttime incursion near Aita al-Shaab
Shortly after midnight, three small Israeli military ATVs entered the Khallat Wardeh border area, heading towards the western outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab, in the Bint Jbeil district, reports our correspondent in the South.
A month ago, an Israeli army unit infiltrated Aita al-Shaab and dynamited a building belonging to a school for children with disabilities.
Lebanon: HRW calls for justice for Israeli strike that killed Issam Abdallah 2 years ago and targeted other journalists
The human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged Lebanon on Monday to seek justice for an Israeli strike that killed a Reuters journalist two years ago and injured others, including two AFP journalists.
On Oct. 13, 2023, a strike killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and injured six other reporters, including two Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporters, Dylan Collins, and photographer Christina Assi, who had her right leg amputated.
Independent investigations, including one conducted by AFP, concluded that a 120mm tank shell of Israeli origin was used. Israel has denied targeting journalists. The U.N. Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Morris Tidball-Binz, declared Friday that the shooting of the journalists was "a premeditated, targeted, and two-pronged attack by Israeli forces, a clear violation ... of international humanitarian law, a war crime." The day before, the Lebanese government had mandated the Justice Ministry to assess legal options for prosecuting Israel in this case.
The Lebanese government's decision "offers a new opportunity to obtain justice for the victims," HRW said in a statement Monday. Two years after the attack, "victims of war crimes in Lebanon remain without effective access" to justice, the NGO added.
Occupied West Bank: Israeli ground incursion in several northern towns
The Israeli army carried out a dawn ground incursion in several towns in the north of the occupied West Bank, including Nablus and Tubas, as well as surrounding areas, just hours after the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the U.S.-brokered cease-fire agreement in Gaza, local media reported, cited by Al Jazeera.
'Peace' with Iran: Tehran says Trump's call 'contradicts' US Actions
The call for peace launched Monday in Tehran by U.S. President Donald Trump "contradicts" the actions of the United States, which supported Israel's bombing of nuclear sites, the Iranian government responded Tuesday.
"The Foreign Affairs Ministry considers that the desire for peace and dialogue expressed by the American President is in contradiction with the hostile and criminal behavior of the United States towards the Iranian people," it said in a statement, responding to Donald Trump's statements on Iran during his address to the Israeli Parliament.
Good morning. We are now launching our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, following the Gaza "peace summit" held in Sharm al-Sheikh, Egypt, in which U.S. President Donald Trump participated.
We will also be following developments in Lebanon, which remains under Israeli fire despite a truce agreement reached at the end of November 2024.
You have reached your article limit
Get the latest on Lebanon and the region.
Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months!