1,968 Palestinians freed from Israeli prisons, US and Israel seek to widen Abraham Accords; Tannourine water unfit for consumption: Everything you need to know this Tuesday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Oct. 14.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 14 October 2025 09:15
Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.👈Some key things to watch today:9 a.m. Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar chairs a meeting of the Sub-Security Council at the Tripoli Serail, with the participation of the governor of northern Lebanon and the relevant judicial, security and administrative agencies.Parliamentary Committee Sessions: 10 a.m. The Parliamentary Environment Committee holds a session, chaired by MP Najat Aoun, to examine the draft law aimed at protecting underwater cultural heritage; 11 a.m. The Administration and Justice Committee will hold a session, chaired by MP George Adwan, to examine the draft law contained in Decree No. 13123 of March 20, 2025,...
