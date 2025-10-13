Eurovision cancels vote on possible suspension of Israel following 'developments' in Gaza

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest canceled their scheduled online meeting in November to vote on a possible ban of Israel from the contest, following 'developments' in the Middle East, the European Broadcasting Union said Monday, apparently referring to the cease-fire in Gaza.

Austria had called on countries not to boycott next year's contest, which is set to be held in Vienna, due to Israel's participation and concerns over the two-year conflict in Gaza.

Several countries, including Spain, had on the contrary announced their intention to boycott the event if Israel were represented.