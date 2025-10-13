Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Eurovision cancels vote on possible suspension of Israel following 'developments' in Gaza


By L'Orient Today staff, 13 October 2025 21:58

Eurovision cancels vote on possible suspension of Israel following 'developments' in Gaza

A logo of the Eurovision Song Contest is visible in front of the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, on May 1, 2025. (Archive photo: Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

The organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest canceled their scheduled online meeting in November to vote on a possible ban of Israel from the contest, following 'developments' in the Middle East, the European Broadcasting Union said Monday, apparently referring to the cease-fire in Gaza.

Austria had called on countries not to boycott next year's contest, which is set to be held in Vienna, due to Israel's participation and concerns over the two-year conflict in Gaza.

Several countries, including Spain, had on the contrary announced their intention to boycott the event if Israel were represented.

