Government commissioner receives preliminary investigations regarding Fadl Shaker

The government commissioner at the military tribunal, Judge Claude Ghanem, has received the transcripts of the preliminary investigations conducted with Fadl Shaker, the renowned Lebanese singer turned vocal Salafist, at the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday.

Judge Ghanem is currently reviewing these transcripts, which he is expected to finish examining by Tuesday or Wednesday, before forwarding them to the president of the military tribunal. The latter will then review them in turn and set a date for the start of Shaker’s questioning. The first hearing is expected to take place next week, NNA added.

Shaker was convicted in absentia in 2020 and sentenced to 22 years in prison for his participation in clashes against the Lebanese Army when he was one of the companions of Salafist Sheikh Ahmad al-Assir. He turned himself in to the authorities earlier this month. According to several local media outlets, his surrender may be the result of pressure and threats made against him in recent months at the camp due to his return to the music scene and the release of his latest album.

In 2013, Shaker, Assir and several armed Salafists clashed with the army in Abra (Saida). The fighting left 18 soldiers and 11 militiamen dead. Assir, detained since 2015, was sentenced to death for these clashes, while the former singer, who was adored across the Arab world, was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2020 for supplying Assir with weapons and ammunition.