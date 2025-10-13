Hamas releases hostages as Israel frees 1,966 Palestinians, while US, Egypt lead Gaza peace summit: Everything you need to know this Monday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm al-Sheikh and how it could shape the truce implementation.Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza in exchange for 1,966 Palestinians held by Israel. Seven hostages have been reportedly released so far.U.S. President Donald Trump visits Israel.10 a.m. Launch of the 7th MOOC unit on enforced disappearances at Beit Beirut, under the patronage of Justice Minister Adel Nassar.10:30 a.m. – Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny tours Upper Metn towns with MP Hadi Abou al-Hassan to inspect landslide damage.11 a.m. – Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee meets, chaired by MP Bilal...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Monday, Oct. 13, 2025.Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm al-Sheikh and how it could shape the truce implementation.Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza in exchange for 1,966 Palestinians held by Israel. Seven hostages have been reportedly released so far.U.S. President Donald Trump visits Israel.10 a.m. Launch of the 7th MOOC unit on enforced disappearances at Beit Beirut, under the patronage of Justice Minister Adel Nassar.10:30 a.m. – Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny tours Upper Metn towns with MP Hadi Abou al-Hassan to inspect landslide damage.11 a.m. – Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee meets, chaired by MP...

