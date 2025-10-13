Hamas releases hostages as Israel frees 1,966 Palestinians, while US, Egypt lead Gaza peace summit: Everything you need to know this Monday
Here is what happened over the weekend and what to expect today, Monday, Oct. 13.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 13 October 2025 09:15
Some key things to watch today:Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm al-Sheikh and how it could shape the truce implementation.Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza in exchange for 1,966 Palestinians held by Israel. Seven hostages have been reportedly released so far.U.S. President Donald Trump visits Israel.10 a.m. Launch of the 7th MOOC unit on enforced disappearances at Beit Beirut, under the patronage of Justice Minister Adel Nassar.10:30 a.m. – Public Works Minister Fayez Rasamny tours Upper Metn towns with MP Hadi Abou al-Hassan to inspect landslide damage.11 a.m. – Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs Committee meets, chaired by MP Bilal...
