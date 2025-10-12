Hamas will not govern Gaza after the war, according to a source close to the movement

Members of the internal security forces loyal to the Palestinian group Hamas guard a checkpoint in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip on Oct. 12, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)
Hamas will not govern the Gaza Strip after the war, a source close to the movement and the negotiations told AFP on Sunday, two days after the cease-fire with Israel came into effect.
“For Hamas, governing the Gaza Strip is a settled matter. Hamas will not take part at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Gaza Strip, but it remains a fundamental component of Palestinian society,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
