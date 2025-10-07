Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Post-Assad Syria sees its first vote: 'Oh really! There was an election?'

Six thousand delegates elected 140 members of the new legislative assembly. Many see the "operation" has a means for Ahmad al-Sharaa to consolidate his power.

L'OLJ / By Stéphanie KHOURI in Damascus, Amélie ZACCOUR in Aleppo, with Clara HAGE, 07 October 2025 15:19

Lire cet article en Français
Post-Assad Syria sees its first vote: 'Oh really! There was an election?'

A passerby in front of the parliament building in Damascus, on Oct. 6, 2025, the day after the first elections of the post-Assad era. (Credit: Hasan Belal/L’Orient-Le Jour)

It was an election day... of sorts. On Sunday, 6,000 delegates visited the 62 polling stations spread across 11 governorates to elect Syria's new legislative assembly.Interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa called it a new phase in the country's reconstruction. Government representatives described it as a "historic day." The grandiose announcement of the results on Monday capped off the event, which authorities showcased as a triumph."Today, we are Syrians before we are Sunnis, Christians or Alawites," boasted Mohammad Taha Ahmad, president of the High Electoral Committee, from Parliament.But not everyone was tuned in. For much of the population, it was, at best, just another day."Oh really! There was an election?" a woman dress in black said sarcastically from Aleppo's main Saadallah al-Jabri...
