Post-Assad Syria sees its first vote: 'Oh really! There was an election?'

It was an election day... of sorts. On Sunday, 6,000 delegates visited the 62 polling stations spread across 11 governorates to elect Syria's new legislative assembly.Interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa called it a new phase in the country's reconstruction. Government representatives described it as a "historic day." The grandiose announcement of the results on Monday capped off the event, which authorities showcased as a triumph."Today, we are Syrians before we are Sunnis, Christians or Alawites," boasted Mohammad Taha Ahmad, president of the High Electoral Committee, from Parliament.But not everyone was tuned in. For much of the population, it was, at best, just another day."Oh really! There was an election?" a woman dress in black said sarcastically from Aleppo's main Saadallah al-Jabri...

