Swiss activists denounce 'inhumane detention conditions' in Israel

Nine Swiss members of the humanitarian flotilla for Gaza returned to Switzerland on Sunday after being expelled by Israel, with some claiming to have suffered inhumane detention conditions, according to the group representing them. The Israeli state did not immediately respond to these latest accusations. Its Foreign Ministry had previously called reports of mistreatment of detainees "complete lies."

In total, 19 Swiss nationals, including former Geneva mayor Rémy Pagani, were aboard several flotilla ships attempting to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli blockade. They were apprehended at sea by Israeli forces on Wednesday and then transferred to Ktzi'ot prison, according to the organization Waves of Freedom. Nine of them returned to Geneva on Sunday afternoon.

"The participants denounced inhumane detention conditions as well as the humiliating and degrading treatment they suffered during their arrest and incarceration," the group said in a statement.

For its part, Israel said the activists' legal rights were fully respected, that no physical force was used, and that all detainees had access to water, food and toilets. However, the activists' statement cited sleep deprivation, a lack of water and food and physical violence, with some saying they were beaten, trampled and locked in a cage.