Gasoline, diesel prices drop in Lebanon

Gasoline and diesel prices in Lebanon decreased on Friday, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministries. The price of household gas cylinders, which is updated less frequently, remained unchanged.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,481,000 Lebanese liras (-9,000 LL compared to Tuesday)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,520,000 LL (-10,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,379,000 LL (-2,000 LL)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,096,000 LL (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electricity generators): 708.79 (+$0.97)