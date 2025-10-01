Gaza aid flotilla expects an interception by Israeli navy in an hour

The Israeli navy is expected to begin intercepting dozens of boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla within an hour, organizers said, adding that a state of emergency has been declared on board their vessels attempting to bring aid to Gaza.
They said Israeli military vessels had approached to within 10 miles, marking a critical moment as the flotilla neared a naval blockade.
