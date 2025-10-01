Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SUMUD FLOTILLA

Gaza aid flotilla expects an interception by Israeli navy in an hour


/Reuters / 01 October 2025 20:26

A screengrab from a video shows a multi-view screen with live-feed from global Sumud flotilla boats sailing to Gaza, mid-sea, Oct. 1, 2025. (Credit: Reuters)

The Israeli navy is expected to begin intercepting dozens of boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla within an hour, organizers said, adding that a state of emergency has been declared on board their vessels attempting to bring aid to Gaza.

They said Israeli military vessels had approached to within 10 miles, marking a critical moment as the flotilla neared a naval blockade.

