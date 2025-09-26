Israeli strikes in eastern Bekaa Valley

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of strikes Friday morning on the the hills of of the eastern Bekaa Valley, targeting what the Israeli army identified as "missile production sites" belonging to Hezbollah.

A total of four missiles were fired at the elevations of Shaara, Nabi Sheet and Khreibeh (Baalbeck), according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the Bekaa. Shortly before the strikes, the same jets broke the sound barrier.

Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the air force had targeted "a precision missile production site" belonging to Hezbollah. "The Israeli army will continue to operate to eliminate any threat against the State of Israel," he added.

These strikes came after 24 hours of relative calm on the ground, as no Israeli attacks had been reported on Lebanese territory since Thursday morning, according to the information and sources of our correspondent in southern Lebanon. It is the first time since the cease-fire took effect in November 2024 that it has not been violated by air or drone strikes, stun grenades, or artillery fire.

The only observed violation of the truce consisted of overflights by drones and fighter jets above certain regions, as Lebanon marked Sept. 23 as one year since the escalation of Israeli aggression, and as Hezbollah commemorates the assassination of its former iconic leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed on Sept. 27, 2024, in a series of massive strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.