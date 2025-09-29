In Hadath, the invisible border of a divided Lebanon
Once a demarcation line during the Civil War, the old Saida road now separates Beirut's southern suburbs, the majority-Shiite area hit by near-daily Israeli strikes, and the spared Christian neighborhoods.
The old Saida road that passes through the city of Hadath, Sept. 23, 2025. (Credit: Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour)
“From here, we could see the strikes and hear the destruction, knowing we would be spared because we are on the demarcation line. But I wonder how those 'down below' were able to endure it,” said Zeina on Sept. 16, the lively owner of a plastic tableware and dishware shop near the old Saida road.During last year's war between Israel and Hezbollah, Hadath, in Beirut's southern suburbs, was struck by Israeli warplanes near-daily. With one exception, all the strikes hit just one side of the road, sharply tracing — by fire — a border already embedded in people’s minds between the predominantly Christian part of the city and the predominantly Shiite one.Zeina’s shop stands equidistant between two worlds that touch but rarely mingle. The border is invisible, but on the Christian side, some want it to be more tangible. From...
