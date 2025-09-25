Bjork pulls music from Israeli streaming services

Iconic Icelandic singer Björk removed most of her prolific catalog of music from Spotify and Apple Music in Israel over the weekend, blocking access on two of the biggest music streaming platforms in the country, Israeli media reported this week.

While Björk hasn't issued a statement yet, the move comes as part of a new initiative called No Music For Genocide, which urges musicians and record labels to join a cultural boycott of Israel over its onslaught on Gaza. Björk's music remains available on Bandcamp and YouTube.

The campaign's organizers are protesting what they describe as "Israel's genocide in Gaza," arguing that while culture "cannot stop bombs, it can change public opinion and help resist the normalization of states committing crimes against humanity.