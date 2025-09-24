Change MPs question Suzanne Hajj’s appointment, her lawyer hits back

BEIRUT — The lawyer of Colonel Suzanne Hajj, Ziad Hobeiche, criticized the Change MPs on Wednesday after they addressed questions to the government regarding the Hajj's appointment as second assistant to the Internal Security Forces' (ISF) president of central administration.

The Colonel was prosecuted in 2018 for fabricating false evidence against playwright Ziad Itani of collaboration with Israel.

Change MP Ibrahim Mneimneh wrote on X on Tuesday: "Together with fellow MPs, I submitted questions to the government via the Speaker of Parliament regarding the decision to appoint Hajj, despite previous judicial and disciplinary rulings against her in connection with fabricating charges against artist Ziad Itani."

The 14 question were also signed by Change MPs Halime Kaakour, Paula Yacoubian, Mark Daou, Michel Douaihy, Waddah Sadek, Cynthia Zarazir and Firas Hamdan.

"Who is the authority that issued this decision? What is the legal basis on which this decision was based? Was any disciplinary action taken against Hajj before her appointment to her new position?", some of the MP's questions read.

Responding to these questions, Hajj's lawyer asked: "What do ministers in the government have to do with security appointments carried out by the General Directorate of the Internal Security Forces or other security agencies?"

According to a statement relayed by the state-run National News Agency, the lawyer expressed his astonishment and regret that the MPs "disregarded the essence of the ruling, knowing that she was not convicted of any criminal offense and all charges against her were completely dropped."

In a harsh attack against the MPs, the lawyer said: "Anyone seeking a conviction outside the scope of judicial rulings is engaging in cheap electoral opportunism unworthy of MPs, particularly those who call themselves reformists."

A security source told L’Orient Today last week that the change of post is “a transfer,” not “a promotion” to a higher rank.

“It means she can be made available to the central authority if needed,” the source added, noting that a “promotion” would have involved “a change in rank.”

While she was director of the ISF Cybercrime Bureau, Hajj was accused of fabricating false accusations of spying for Israel against Itani in 2017, with the help of hacker Elie Ghabash.

Back then, Hajj had just been sanctioned for retweeting an ironic message about women in Saudi Arabia. A journalist named Ziad Itani posted a screenshot of her retweet, which allegedly led her to fabricate false evidence of collaboration with Israel against the playwright who had the same name as the journalist to get revenge.

Arrested in November 2017 on these false charges, Itani was imprisoned for around 100 days, six of which were marked by torture inflicted by members of the State Security to force him to sign a confession, which he later retracted. He was released four months later, on March 13, 2018.

Arrested on March 2, 2018, Hajj was charged with “fabricating false evidence” against Itani and “hacking and cyberattacks targeting the websites of ministries, security services, and Lebanese banks, as well as other websites in Lebanon and abroad.”

Despite overwhelming evidence, including recordings republished by Al-Jadeed, she was acquitted of most of the charges against her by the Military Court of Cassation, which dismissed all charges against Ghabash in 2021, and sentenced her to two months in prison and a fine of LL 200,000 for “concealing information.” This decision was strongly criticized by members of the Lebanese political scene and other legal experts who denounced political interference.

According to a decree signed by the former president on July 1, 2022, Hajj was promoted to colonel.