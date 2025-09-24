Israel intends to permanently occupy Gaza, Barrack relays Israeli talking points, sparking controversy: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. A meeting of the National Economy, Trade, Industry and Planning Committee, chaired by MP Farid Bustani, held to receive a briefing from the Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bsat, on the Ministry's activities, the conferences it organizes and their impact on the economic situation.10 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the German Ambassador, Kurt Georg Stöckl-Stilfried, at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan1 p.m. Meeting of the Parliamentary Bureau, convened by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.5 p.m. Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi will hold a meeting with the Energy Sector Regulatory Authority...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:9:30 a.m. A meeting of the National Economy, Trade, Industry and Planning Committee, chaired by MP Farid Bustani, held to receive a briefing from the Economy and Trade Minister Amer Bsat, on the Ministry's activities, the conferences it organizes and their impact on the economic situation.10 a.m. Justice Minister Adel Nassar will receive the German Ambassador, Kurt Georg Stöckl-Stilfried, at his office in the Ministry.11 a.m. Meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan1 p.m. Meeting of the Parliamentary Bureau, convened by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.5 p.m. Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi will hold a meeting with the Energy Sector Regulatory...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in