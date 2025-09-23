Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NUCLEAR IRAN

Tehran, Moscow set to sign documents for construction of new nuclear reactors in Iran


L'OLJ/Reuters / 23 September 2025 12:37

Tehran, Moscow set to sign documents for construction of new nuclear reactors in Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will meet later this week with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, for consultations on nuclear negotiations with the United States. (Credit: AFP archives)

Russia and Iran will sign agreements this week for the construction of new nuclear production units in Iran, the Russian news agency RIA reported, citing the Iranian nuclear official. Mohammad Eslami, who is also the Iranian vice president, spoke on this matter during a visit to Moscow.

Western governments accuse Tehran of not complying with a 2015 agreement with major powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies any such intention, and Russia says it supports Tehran's right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

