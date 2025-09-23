Tehran, Moscow set to sign documents for construction of new nuclear reactors in Iran

Russia and Iran will sign agreements this week for the construction of new nuclear production units in Iran, the Russian news agency RIA reported, citing the Iranian nuclear official. Mohammad Eslami, who is also the Iranian vice president, spoke on this matter during a visit to Moscow.

Western governments accuse Tehran of not complying with a 2015 agreement with major powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon. Iran denies any such intention, and Russia says it supports Tehran's right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.