Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ENERGY

Gasoline prices rise for 4th consecutive week


L'OLJ / 19 September 2025 11:04

Gasoline prices rise for 4th consecutive week

The Dora highway, seen from one of the pedestrian bridges installed there. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

Gasoline prices have been on the rise for four weeks, according to the latest price schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Diesel is also up, while household gas, which fluctuates at its own pace, remained unchanged after its sharp increase on Tuesday.

Here are the new prices:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,493,000 Lebanese pounds (+7,000 LL compared to the last schedule published Tuesday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,533,000 LL (+7,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,370,000 LL (+11,000 LL)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,029,000 LL (unchanged)

– One kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electric generators): $703.56 (+$5.84 compared to Tuesday's schedule).

Gasoline prices have been on the rise for four weeks, according to the latest price schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Diesel is also up, while household gas, which fluctuates at its own pace, remained unchanged after its sharp increase on Tuesday.

Here are the new prices:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,493,000 Lebanese pounds (+7,000 LL compared to the last schedule published Tuesday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,533,000 LL (+7,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,370,000 LL (+11,000 LL)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,029,000 LL (unchanged)

– One kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electric generators): $703.56 (+$5.84 compared to Tuesday's schedule).

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read