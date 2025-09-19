Gasoline prices rise for 4th consecutive week

Gasoline prices have been on the rise for four weeks, according to the latest price schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry. Diesel is also up, while household gas, which fluctuates at its own pace, remained unchanged after its sharp increase on Tuesday.

Here are the new prices:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,493,000 Lebanese pounds (+7,000 LL compared to the last schedule published Tuesday).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,533,000 LL (+7,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,370,000 LL (+11,000 LL)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,029,000 LL (unchanged)

– One kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electric generators): $703.56 (+$5.84 compared to Tuesday's schedule).