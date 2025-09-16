Falsified official stamps in garage in Ouzai: Lebanese police dismantle network

The Lebanese police announced Tuesday the arrest of two individuals involved in a network falsifying official Lebanese and Syrian stamps.

According to the statement, "information was collected about a group falsifying official Lebanese and Syrian stamps. Members of the network received official documents from brokers and translation offices to validate them with fake stamps."

The operation revealed that "the official Lebanese and Syrian stamps were affixed inside an auto repair garage in the Ouzai neighborhood before being returned to their owners for presentation to embassies."

On Aug. 7, 2025, "after a surveillance operation, a patrol raided the garage and arrested two people" of Syrian nationality. Six falsified stamps were seized during the search, along with a sum of money and a set of official documents including "powers of attorney, mandate deeds, university certificates, registry extracts, criminal records and official transactions."

The statement specified that one of the suspects, the garage owner, admitted to having rented a room inside to a Syrian man "who handles embassy-related formalities for Syrian nationals" and that he was "aware of the forgery of transactions using the falsified stamps," noting that all the seized stamps and documents belonged to him. He added that several people worked for this individual.

Authorities added that the investigation is ongoing to arrest others involved in the case.