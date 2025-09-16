Young man shot after right-of-way dispute in Dbayeh

A young man from the Habchi family was shot and injured overnight Monday into Tuesday in Dbayeh while he was in his vehicle, according to several media outlets.

According to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the incident took place "near Le Royal Hotel," while other media reported that gunshots were fired near the Benta pharmaceutical factory, less than a kilometer from the hotel, in Zouk al-Kharab. The victim, identified as N. Habchi, was transported to the hospital for treatment, though the severity of his injuries was not specified.

A security source contacted by our publication confirmed that an investigation has been launched in an effort to find the shooter, who remains at large. The source said the gunfire stemmed from a dispute over right of way on the road, which later escalated.

According to several news sites, N. Habchi is reportedly a member of a local branch of the Lebanese Forces (LF) Christian party and has no direct connection to LF MP Antoine Habchi, who was elected in West Bekaa.