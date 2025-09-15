Two-year-old dies after falling from third floor in Wadi Khaled

TRIPOLI — A two-year-old child, Jawad Naif passed away on Monday due to severe injuries sustained from falling from the third floor of his home several days ago, L'Orient Today's correspondent reported. The incident occurred in the Akkar region of Wadi Khaled.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, and he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Reporting contributed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak.