NORTH LEBANON

Two-year-old dies after falling from third floor in Wadi Khaled


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 15 September 2025 15:25

Two-year-old dies after falling from third floor in Wadi Khaled

View of Syria from a village in Wadi Khaled, Akkar. (Credit: Emmanuel Haddad/L'Orient Today)

TRIPOLI — A two-year-old child, Jawad Naif passed away on Monday due to severe injuries sustained from falling from the third floor of his home several days ago, L'Orient Today's correspondent reported. The incident occurred in the Akkar region of Wadi Khaled.

The child was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but despite medical efforts, his condition worsened, and he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Reporting contributed by L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North, Michel Hallak.

