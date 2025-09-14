'Israeli attack will not hinder mediation in Gaza war': Qatari prime minister | LIVE

The main news this morning was the arrival in Tel Aviv of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, according to my Israeli media.

He was greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Janet Huckabee. Before his departure, Rubio told reporters that he was visiting Israel to understand how last week's events in Qatar, namely the Sept. 9 Israeli strike in a civilian area targeting Hamas members, could affect the ongoing war in Gaza.

He also claimed that Israeli statements on settlement expansion and sovereignty in the occupied West Bank constitute "an Israeli reaction to efforts around the world to recognize a Palestinian state," adding that the United States had warned countries that "the Israelis would respond, and I think that's what you've seen."

On Monday, Rubio is scheduled to attend the inauguration of Pilgrims' Road in the City of David, an archaeological site buried beneath the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem. The visit is being organized by the right-wing City of David Foundation, better known as Elad.

Before his departure, Marco Rubio also told reporters that President Donald Trump was "not happy" with the Israeli attack in Qatar, but that "it will not change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis," and that this relationship would remain strong, Haaretz reported.

He reiterated that the president's goal is to simultaneously release all hostages, living and deceased, to defeat Hamas, end the war and rebuild Gaza, and that there are concerns that the attempted assassination of the Hamas leadership in Qatar could undermine these goals.

He did not directly respond to questions about whether he would ask Israel not to attack Qatar again, nor about his view on whether Israel should withdraw from Gaza, according to Haaretz.