Trump says decision to strike Qatar was made by Netanyahu and not by US president

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel's decision to strike Qatar was made by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not by the U.S., which added that a unilateral attack on Qatar does not serve American or Israeli interests.

Israel attempted to kill the political leaders of Hamas with an airstrike in Qatar on Tuesday, escalating its military action in the Middle East. The strike was widely condemned in the Middle East and beyond as an act that could further escalate tensions in a region already on edge.

Trump said he directed U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar that the attack was coming, but that it was too late to stop the strike. However, Qatar contradicted these claims, saying that it getting a heads-up before the attack was false and a phone call from a U.S. official came when blasts were already being heard in the Qatari capital, Doha.

"Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a Sovereign Nation and close Ally of the United States, that is working very hard and bravely taking risks with us to broker Peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "However, eliminating Hamas, who have profited off the misery of those living in Gaza, is a worthy goal."

Hamas said five of its members were killed in the Israeli attack in Doha, including the son of Hamas's exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya.

Washington counts Qatar as a strong Gulf ally. Qatar has been a mediator in trying to arrange a deal for a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group in Gaza, for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas and for a plan on a post-conflict Gaza.

After the strike, Trump spoke to both Netanyahu and the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He assured Qatar's leader that "such a thing will not happen again on their soil," Trump said, adding he felt "very badly" about the location of the attack.

Trump later told reporters in Washington he was "not thrilled" about the Israeli strike in Qatar.

"I'm not thrilled about it," Trump said. "It's not a good situation, but I will say this: We want the hostages back, but we're not thrilled about the way it went down today."

As Trump made the comments, pro-Palestinian protesters who had gathered nearby chanted "Free free Palestine" and "stop arming genocide."

U.S. ally Israel's assault on Gaza since October 2023 has killed over 64,000 people, internally displaced Gaza's entire population, and set off a starvation crisis. Multiple rights experts and scholars say Israel's military assault on Gaza amounts to genocide.