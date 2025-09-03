Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UKRAINE

Russia launched 526 drones and missiles overnight, according to Kyiv


By AFP, 03 September 2025 10:28

Ukrainian air defense fires at Russian drones during a massive night attack of drones and missiles against Ukraine, on Sept. 3, 2025, in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Credit: Sergei Supinsky/AFP.)

Russia launched a large-scale attack overnight with more than 500 drones and missiles, mainly targeting western Ukraine, Kyiv announced Wednesday.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Moscow had launched 502 drones and 24 missiles, while regional authorities in western Ukraine reported several injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure and homes.

