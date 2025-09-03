Russia launched 526 drones and missiles overnight, according to Kyiv

Russia launched a large-scale attack overnight with more than 500 drones and missiles, mainly targeting western Ukraine, Kyiv announced Wednesday.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Moscow had launched 502 drones and 24 missiles, while regional authorities in western Ukraine reported several injuries and damage to civilian infrastructure and homes.
