At least 12 people killed in Syria road accident: State media

At least 12 people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with an oil tanker in northeastern Syria on Tuesday, state media reported.

The official news agency SANA, which gave the preliminary toll, said the crash happened on the Shadadi-Hasakeh road, in an area controlled by Kurdish-led forces.

Kurdish news outlet Anha reported "several fatalities and injuries" in the accident, adding the final toll was still unknown.