Israel says it struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army said it struck sites belonging to pro-Iranian Hezbollah near the Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon on Sunday, after detecting "military activity."
"A short time ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah military infrastructure, including underground sites, where military activity had been identified, in the area of Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.
