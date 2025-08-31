Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SOUTH LEBANON

Israel says it struck Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon


By AFP, 31 August 2025 09:49

The Israeli army said it struck sites belonging to pro-Iranian Hezbollah near the Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon on Sunday, after detecting "military activity."

"A short time ago, the Israel Defense Forces struck Hezbollah military infrastructure, including underground sites, where military activity had been identified, in the area of Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon," it said in a statement.

