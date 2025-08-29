Shooter kills man in Damour who allegedly 'raped' his sister

BEIRUT — A person identified as K.B.M. was killed in a gunfire that took place in Damour (Chouf district) on Thursday after unknown assailants opened fire on him while he was in his car. He was severely injured and later died from his injuries.

Contacted by L'Orient Today, a security source said it was an "honor crime, as a person claiming to be the father of the assailant said in a video that K.B.M. raped his daughter." The father added that his son did not intend to kill him but that he did so after the victim "faced him."

An "honor crime" is a crime committed in response to behavior perceived by some as having brought dishonor to the family and thus violating a so-called "code of honor." The Council of Europe prefers the term "so-called honor crime," while the U.N. refers to it as a "crime in the name of honor," since "there is no honor in crime."

The source added that investigations are ongoing and that the perpetrators have not yet been arrested.

Local media outlets had reported on Thursday night that some people blocked the Damour highway following the incident to protest the killing. It remains unclear whether the situation in the area remains tense. The Municipality of Damour was not immediately available to comment.

On Friday, the Kataeb party condemned the "heinous crime that targeted comrade [K.B.M.], who was shot dead inside his car in a bloody and despicable attack, that reveals the extent of the security collapse and exposes the absence of state authority and prestige.”