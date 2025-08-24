Houthi television announces Israeli attack on Sanaa

The Houthis in Yemen reported an Israeli attack Sunday on the capital Sanaa, the latest in a series of strikes against the pro-Iranian rebels who have carried out several missile attacks on Israel.

"Israeli aggression on the capital Sanaa," the Houthis’ channel, Al-Massirah, said on X, without providing further details. According to Reuters, citing residents, the strikes targeted an area near the presidential complex as well as missile bases. The Lebanon-based channel Al-Mayadeen reported that at least three strikes had been carried out.

The attack comes a week after Israeli strikes targeted a power plant in Sanaa, controlled by the Houthis.

A missile launched from Yemen on Friday night was equipped with a warhead containing cluster munitions, according to an investigation conducted by the Israeli military, cited by Haaretz.

This is the first time Houthi militants have launched such a missile toward Israel. Iran also used at least three cluster munition missiles during its 12-day war against Israel. The Israeli military employed them in Lebanon in 2006 and has also been accused of firing them during its last autumn war against Hezbollah. The army said the failed interception is currently under review and is not related to the type of missile launched.

The Houthis regularly launch missile and drone attacks against Israel, claiming to act in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. They also resumed in July, after a months-long pause, their attacks — initiated after the start of the Gaza War — off the coast of Yemen against ships they accuse of having links to Israel.

Israel has carried out several retaliatory strikes in Yemen, targeting areas under Houthi control, including western ports and Sanaa airport. The war in Gaza, sparked by an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas against Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, has left tens of thousands dead in the Palestinian territory, which is experiencing a humanitarian disaster.