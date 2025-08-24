Tom Barrack meets Netanyahu in Israel 2 days before his visit to Lebanon, according to Axios | Live

The main news this Sunday concerns the war in Gaza.

In a rather unusual move, Turkey's First Lady, Emine Erdogan, called on U.S. First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday to write to the Israeli Prime Minister in support of Palestinian children in Gaza, as she had done for Ukrainian children, AFP reported on Saturday evening.

When he welcomed Vladimir Putin to Alaska last week, U.S. President Donald Trump gave him a “message of peace” for Ukraine, reportedly written by his wife, the First Lady.

In a letter addressed to the latter and made public by the Turkish presidency, Emine Erdogan invites her to show the same “sensitivity” towards the people of Gaza, who have been under siege for nearly two years by the Israeli army in retaliation for the attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, carried out by Hamas.

"I am confident that the sensitivity you have shown towards the 648 Ukrainian children who lost their lives in the war can be extended to Gaza, where 62,000 civilians, including 18,000 children, have lost their lives in less than two years," Mrs. Erdogan wrote, citing a report by Gaza's Health Ministry.

She suggested that he “send a letter to Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu calling for an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”

“Your appeal on behalf of Gaza would be a historic act of responsibility toward the Palestinian people.”

"As a mother, a woman and a human being, I sincerely share the feelings you expressed in your letter, and I hope you will be able to give the same hope to the children of Gaza, who also long for peace and tranquility. "

The United Nations officially declared a famine in Gaza on Friday — despite aggressive denials by the Israeli government and its supporters in Israel and around the world.