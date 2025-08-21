Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ARREST

Fateh official arrested by the army at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut


By L'Orient Today staff, 21 August 2025 17:35

Fateh official arrested by the army at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut

Shady al-Far, a Fateh official arrested on Wednesday by the army. (Credit: Photo taken from X.)

BEIRUT — A leader of the Palestinian organization Fateh, Chadi al-Far, was arrested Wednesday along with two other people by Lebanese Army intelligence services at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut, a source from the force confirmed Thursday to L'Orient Today.

A short video that circulated online shows armed soldiers in the hotel's corridors.

When contacted, the Phoenicia management was not available for comment.

Fateh is the party of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and is present in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon. According to information online, Chadi el-Far was recently excluded from Fateh for refusing to comply with certain decisions.

BEIRUT — A leader of the Palestinian organization Fateh, Chadi al-Far, was arrested Wednesday along with two other people by Lebanese Army intelligence services at the Phoenicia Hotel in Beirut, a source from the force confirmed Thursday to L'Orient Today.

A short video that circulated online shows armed soldiers in the hotel's corridors.

When contacted, the Phoenicia management was not available for comment.

Fateh is the party of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas and is present in the Palestinian camps in Lebanon. According to information online, Chadi el-Far was recently excluded from Fateh for refusing to comply with certain decisions.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read