17 years lost for Lese-Majesty in Syria: The story of Dr. Elias Abdallah

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google It was May 2004. In the hushed atmosphere at the Syrian consulate in Geneva, diplomats and journalists exchanged polite small talk. It was a dance of appearances, where everyone was expected to wear a mask — most importantly, never mention the name of the president who had succeeded his late father four years earlier, except in flattering terms. Many knew that the image of Bashar al-Assad as a great reformer was an illusion, carefully maintained by the regime’s propaganda to meet Western expectations. Back home, tensions were high, particularly after the March crackdown in the northeast against the Kurds, and because economic reforms had fallen short of reviving a country riddled with corruption. On this spring morning, the Syrian representation was keen to put on its best face, announcing a partnership with a luxury brand.But there was...

It was May 2004. In the hushed atmosphere at the Syrian consulate in Geneva, diplomats and journalists exchanged polite small talk. It was a dance of appearances, where everyone was expected to wear a mask — most importantly, never mention the name of the president who had succeeded his late father four years earlier, except in flattering terms. Many knew that the image of Bashar al-Assad as a great reformer was an illusion, carefully maintained by the regime’s propaganda to meet Western expectations. Back home, tensions were high, particularly after the March crackdown in the northeast against the Kurds, and because economic reforms had fallen short of reviving a country riddled with corruption. On this spring morning, the Syrian representation was keen to put on its best face, announcing a partnership with a luxury brand.But there...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in