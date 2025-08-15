Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem reiterates refusal to give up weapons until Israeli occupation ends | Live

The fact that Hezbollah suffered heavy human and material losses during the more than year-long war with Israel, following its decision to open a support front in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, did not prevent Naim Qassem from speaking of a victory against Israel, likening the party's fight to "the Battle of Karbala" in 680 AD, during which Imam Hussein and his men were killed. This rhetoric was already at the center of the commemorations organized in July for Ashura.

"We will fight this Battle of Karbala against the American-Israeli project, and we are confident of victory," Naim Kassem said.

Looking back on the events of the 2006 war, Qassem said that the party had won a "divine" victory.

"The victory of July [2006] is the victory of the will, of the resistance, the defeat of the enemy, the victory over occupation and colonization, and it is also that of the army-people-resistance triptych. This victory established a deterrent against Israel that lasted 17 years, during which it was unable to launch aggression for fear of the resistance and its people," he added.

The Hezbollah secretary-general also thanked Iran for its support. "We must loudly thank the Islamic Republic of Iran, which supported us with money, weapons, and political positions, and which offered martyrs, first and foremost Iranian General Qassem Soleimani (assassinated in January 2020), in this land that is geographically distant but close to their hearts, in support of the truth. We thank Iran, its leadership, its people, the Revolutionary Guards, the government, and all those responsible," added Qassem.