Nadeen Ayoub, first woman to represent Palestine at Miss Universe

BEIRUT — She is the first woman to represent Palestine at the Miss Universe beauty contest, which will be held on Nov.21 in Pak Kret, Thailand for its 74th edition.

Nadeen Ayoub, in her twenties, announced her participation on her social networks on Wednesday, stating that she wanted “to be the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced.”

Living between Dubai and Ramallah, the young woman grew up between Palestine, the United States and Canada. She holds a degree in literature and psychology, and is also a certified wellness and nutrition coach.

Commitment to the Palestinian people

Since winning her title as Miss Palestine, she has dedicated herself to highlighting women's stories and promoting their empowerment across the diaspora.

On her social networks, the young activist also denounces the ongoing war in Gaza and its dramatic consequences for children. “I represent every woman and every Palestinian child whose strength the world must see,” the young woman emphasized Wednesday in a video announcing her participation in the international contest, dressed in a traditional gown adorned with embroidery by Palestinian designer Hiba Abdelkarim, known especially for dressing Queen Rania of Jordan.

“We are more than our suffering. We are resilience, hope, and the heartbeat of a homeland that lives through us,” she added.

Crowned in 2022, Ayoub is no stranger to international recognition. That same year, she was among the five finalists of Miss Earth, becoming the first Palestinian woman to participate in this global environmental contest, in which another Arab candidate, Iraqi Jihane Majid, also took part.

Ayoub was awarded the honorary title of Miss Earth Water. Three years later, she founded the Olive Green Academy platform, promoting sustainability by training Palestinian women in climate issues and digital media.