EARTHQUAKE

6.1-magnitude quake hits western Turkey


AFP / By AFP, 10 August 2025 20:36,

A 6.1-magnitude quake has struck Sindirgi in western Turkey, the Turkish disaster management agency (AFAD) said on Sunday.

Saturday's quake was felt across several cities in the west of the country, including Istanbul and the tourist hotspot of Izmir, according to the authorities, who are yet to comment on any potential damages or deaths.

