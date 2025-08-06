Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SECURITY

Drug dealer active in Kesrouan district arrested by ISF


L'Orient Today / By L'Orient Today staff, 06 August 2025 21:34,

Lebanese Internal Security Forces officers in front of the courthouse in Beirut. (Credit: Hassan Ammar/AFP File Photo)

BEIRUT — Amid a recently accelerated crackdown on narcotics distribution in the country, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) arrested a man involved in drug trafficking in the Kesrouan district, according to an ISF statement released Wednesday.

"The arrest was made on July 25 in Ghazir, where the suspect was caught red-handed promoting narcotics from a white Nissan vehicle," according to the ISF.

The ISF's Information Division had received information about an individual distributing drugs in multiple areas throughout Kesrouan, the statement explains. Following "intensive field surveillance and investigations," the suspect — born in 1990 —was identified and tracked down.

During the arrest, officers found 10 bags containing boxes labeled "$50" filled with cocaine, six bags with boxes labeled "NET" also containing cocaine, two bags with boxes labeled "$100" containing crack cocaine, and one bag with boxes marked "VIP $100" containing cocaine, and a sum of money.

Under interrogation, the suspect, who is a Syrian national, confessed to selling drugs to numerous clients across Keserwan. He has been referred to the competent judicial authorities along with the seized materials.

Three people were killed on Wednesday in clashes between the Lebanese Army and suspected drug traffickers in the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck, including the infamous fugitive nicknamed "Abu Salleh."

