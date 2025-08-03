Palestinian Red Crescent worker killed in Israeli strike | Live

Good morning!
Palestinian Red Crescent worker killed in Israeli strike
A Palestinian Red Crescent employee was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli strike targeting the organization's headquarters in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the organization announced on Sunday.
The strike caused the first floor of the building to catch fire, the Palestinian Red Crescent added in a statement posted on X.
On Saturday, 32 Palestinians were killed by renewed Israeli gunfire and shelling, including 14 who were waiting for aid, according to the Civil Defense in Gaza. Meanwhile, the army announced that it had killed a mid-ranking commander in Hamas's armed wing in Gaza.
Assange among tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters in Sydney
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange joined tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters who marched in Sydney, crossing its iconic Harbour Bridge.
Protesters marched in the pouring rain, chanting "cease-fire now" and "free Palestine," while banners bore the names of thousands of children killed in the war.
Assange, who returned to Australia in June 2024, walked near the head of the procession with his family and did not speak to reporters. After seven years of seclusion in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the activist spent five years behind bars in England, fighting at every opportunity to be extradited to the United States, which was pursuing him for publishing top-secret diplomatic and military information.
"Moral stupor, cowardice and complicity have allowed Israel to do what it has done with impunity," Green Party Senator Mehreen Faruqi said at the demonstration.
Netanyahu in 'shock' over hostage video
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "shocked" by the latest videos released by Hamas of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip and spoke with the families, a statement said.
"The Prime Minister expressed deep dismay at the recordings released by the terrorist organization Hamas and told the families that efforts to bring back all our hostages continue and will continue continuously and relentlessly," according to a statement from his office, released overnight.
The publication since Thursday by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad of three videos showing two emaciated hostages has caused a stir in Israel and rekindled the debate on the need to reach an agreement as quickly as possible to free them.
According to the statement, Netanyahu "had a long conversation this evening with the families of the hostages, Rom Breslevski and Avyatar David," both of whom were featured in the latest videos. "Hamas's cruelty has no limits," he said, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
French Foreign Minister denounces 'despicable images' of hostages
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on Saturday denounced "despicable images" after Hamas and another Palestinian Islamist group published videos of Israeli hostages in Gaza, reiterating his call for their "unconditional" release.
"The images are despicable and unbearable, depicting Israeli hostages held for 666 days in Gaza by Hamas. Their ordeal must end," the minister posted on X, according to AFP.
"They must be released unconditionally. Hamas must be disarmed and excluded from the governance of Gaza," he said, adding that "humanitarian aid must flow into the territory en masse."
