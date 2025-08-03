Palestinian Red Crescent worker killed in Israeli strike | Live

Netanyahu in 'shock' over hostage video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "shocked" by the latest videos released by Hamas of Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip and spoke with the families, a statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed deep dismay at the recordings released by the terrorist organization Hamas and told the families that efforts to bring back all our hostages continue and will continue continuously and relentlessly," according to a statement from his office, released overnight.

The publication since Thursday by Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad of three videos showing two emaciated hostages has caused a stir in Israel and rekindled the debate on the need to reach an agreement as quickly as possible to free them.

According to the statement, Netanyahu "had a long conversation this evening with the families of the hostages, Rom Breslevski and Avyatar David," both of whom were featured in the latest videos. "Hamas's cruelty has no limits," he said, according to the Prime Minister's Office.