Slight drop in fuel prices, gas cylinder price remains stable

BEIRUT — Fuel prices recorded slight drops at the end of the week in Lebanon, while the price of gas remains constant, according to the price list published Friday by the Energy Ministry.
Here are the new prices:
- 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,451,000 Lebanese lira (-5,000 LL)
- 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,491,000 LL (-5,000 LL)
- 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,410,000 LL (-11,000 LL)
- Domestic gas cylinder: 1,073,000 LL (unchanged)
- Kiloliter of mazut (used to power private electric generators): $725.62 (down $6.06).
