Aug. 4 declared national mourning day: Flags at half-staff, public institutions closed

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared a national day of mourning on Tuesday to mark the 5th anniversary of the tragic double explosion at the Beirut Port.

"Flags will be flown at half-staff on all administrative buildings, public institutions and municipalities [which will be closed], and radio and television programs will be modified to commemorate this painful event, in solidarity with the families of the martyrs, the injured and their relatives," stated the circular shared by the Parliament for the occasion.

The disaster, which occurred on Aug. 4, 2020, killed more than 235 people and injured over 6,500, devastating large parts of the capital. The explosions were triggered by the detonation of large quantities of ammonium nitrate, carelessly stored in the Lebanese capital's port area since 2013.

The investigation, led by Judge Tarek Bitar since 2021, has been obstructed by numerous complaints and legal challenges filed against him by various officials he has pursued with charges.