Brazil 'welcomes' France’s announcement recognizing the State of Palestine

Brazil “welcomes the announcement” of France’s recognition of the State of Palestine and “urges all other nations that have not yet done so” to follow suit, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.

“The recognition of the Palestinian state by a growing number of countries [...] helps address the aspirations for peace in the region, as well as the freedom and self-determination of the Palestinian people,” the ministry added in a statement.

President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday France’s official recognition of the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September in New York.

Brazil has recognized the State of Palestine since 2010 and supports a “two-state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Brazil’s left-wing President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused Israel of “genocide” in the Gaza Strip, a besieged, starving, and devastated Palestinian territory following 21 months of war triggered by an unprecedented attack by the Islamist Hamas movement on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Brazilian government announced this week its intention to join a legal action before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) initiated by South Africa, accusing Israel of committing “genocide” in Gaza.

At least 142 countries already recognize or plan to recognize the State of Palestine, according to a count by AFP.

Several states have made this decision following the outbreak of the current war in the Gaza Strip.