Army allocates land to LU branch, military hospital in Akkar

The Lebanese Army has allocated a 15,000-square-meter plot in Halba, Akkar, at the far north of Lebanon, for the construction of a branch of the Lebanese University (LU) and a regional military hospital. The information was announced by Akkar MP Sajih Attieh on his Facebook page, and confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour by an army source.

According to Attieh, the land is located in Dahr Halba, near the government hospital and an army training center. The MP thanked LU President Bassam Badran for giving the green light to establish a branch of the public university in the region.

He added that the army commander-in-chief and the president of LU will visit the site in early September, and that the plans and tenders should be finalized before the end of the year.

Akkar is a region that has long been neglected by the state, lacking virtually all the infrastructure necessary to facilitate the lives of its residents. The construction of an LU branch in Akkar has been a longstanding demand.