GAZA WAR

Israeli official tells AFP Gaza air drops of aid to resume


AFP / 25 July 2025 20:56

Palestinian children near pots of food from a charity kitchen, amid a food crisis, in Gaza City on July 25, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)

An Israeli official said Friday that aid drops over the Gaza Strip would resume soon, as the Palestinian territory reels from a humanitarian crisis after more than 21 months of war.

"Humanitarian aid air drops on the Gaza Strip will resume in the upcoming days. They will be managed by the UAE and Jordan," the official told AFP.

News

