Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

CRIME

Arrest of a man attempting to sell real estate under a false identity in Kesrouan


By L'Orient Today staff, 25 July 2025 13:12

Arrest of a man attempting to sell real estate under a false identity in Kesrouan

The accused (M.H) was arrested by a patrol of the Kesrouan regional office of State Security in Lebanon on July 25, 2025. (Credit: Lebanese State Security Facebook account .)

BEIRUT — The General Directorate of State Security announced Friday that it had thwarted a fraud attempt and arrested a man accused of trying to sell a plot of land using forged documents.

The accused, a Syrian national, was arrested "in the act" by a patrol of the Kesrouan regional office "as he was trying to sell a property worth half a million US dollars" with a fake identity card, according to a statement.

The man, who was arrested and referred to the judiciary, was also in possession of a "fake driver's license."

BEIRUT — The General Directorate of State Security announced Friday that it had thwarted a fraud attempt and arrested a man accused of trying to sell a plot of land using forged documents.

The accused, a Syrian national, was arrested "in the act" by a patrol of the Kesrouan regional office "as he was trying to sell a property worth half a million US dollars" with a fake identity card, according to a statement.

The man, who was arrested and referred to the judiciary, was also in possession of a "fake driver's license."

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read