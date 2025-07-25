Arrest of a man attempting to sell real estate under a false identity in Kesrouan

BEIRUT — The General Directorate of State Security announced Friday that it had thwarted a fraud attempt and arrested a man accused of trying to sell a plot of land using forged documents.

The accused, a Syrian national, was arrested "in the act" by a patrol of the Kesrouan regional office "as he was trying to sell a property worth half a million US dollars" with a fake identity card, according to a statement.

The man, who was arrested and referred to the judiciary, was also in possession of a "fake driver's license."