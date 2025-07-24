Washington seeks to push Syrian Kurds into Damascus

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Amidst the chaotic handling of a kidnapping that escalated into intercommunal clashes, which then involved government forces, the Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria remain determined to protect their autonomy.Despite signing a preliminary agreement with Damascus in March to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army, they refuse to centralize power and instead support a federal system.For several weeks now, however, Washington seems determined to rein in the ambitions of their allies. This position was reiterated last weekend, as the cease-fire in Sweida remained precarious. Context from our archives Americans continue to support the Kurds of Syria, but also their integration into Damascus In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stated that he did not believe...

Amidst the chaotic handling of a kidnapping that escalated into intercommunal clashes, which then involved government forces, the Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria remain determined to protect their autonomy.Despite signing a preliminary agreement with Damascus in March to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army, they refuse to centralize power and instead support a federal system.For several weeks now, however, Washington seems determined to rein in the ambitions of their allies. This position was reiterated last weekend, as the cease-fire in Sweida remained precarious. Context from our archives Americans continue to support the Kurds of Syria, but also their integration into Damascus In an interview with the Associated Press on Monday, U.S. envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stated that he did not believe...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in