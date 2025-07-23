Bahrain's King announces establishment of permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut

BEIRUT — Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa announced Wednesday that his kingdom would "establish a permanent Bahraini diplomatic mission in Beirut" while meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

"We proudly announce our decision to establish a permanent Bahraini diplomatic mission in Beirut, hoping that these discussions mark a new stage of fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest," the Bahraini king said, according to comments reported by the Lebanese presidency.

Several Gulf countries, including Bahrain, recalled their diplomats from Beirut in October 2021 in response to comments by then-Information Minister Georges Qordahi criticizing the Saudi military intervention in Yemen. Since then, the Gulf monarchies have virtually severed ties with Lebanon, suspending imports from the country and banning their nationals from traveling there. Only the United Arab Emirates allowed its nationals to travel to Lebanon again in May 2025. The election of President Joseph Aoun and the appointment of Nawaf Salam as prime minister signaled Beirut's strong desire to reconnect with the region's Arab countries.

The Lebanese president thanked the King of Bahrain for his decision to establish a permanent Bahraini diplomatic mission in Beirut. He also expressed his hope for "the full resumption of trade" between Beirut and Manama, "as well as cooperation in all areas, for the benefit of our two peoples and the interests of our two countries."

On Tuesday, Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, who was accompanying Aoun on his trip, called on Bahrain to reopen its embassy in Beirut in an interview with the Bahraini daily al-Ayyam.

Joint press release

A joint statement issued after the Lebanese-Bahraini summit highlighted the need to "intensify contacts and reciprocal visits, activate agreements and memoranda of understanding, and continue coordination on everything that can spare the region from troubles in terms of security and stability."

It stated that "Bahrain confirms its consistent position in favor of the sovereignty, stability and unity of Lebanon, and rejects any interference in its internal affairs," and welcomes "the efforts of President Aoun and the government to advance political and economic reforms."

It also stated that "the Kingdom of Bahrain supports Lebanon in restoring its vital and irreplaceable role," and calls for "a complete withdrawal of Israel," "the implementation of Resolution 1701" and "the extension of the authority of the Lebanese state over its entire territory."

The statement finally highlights "the importance of the Bahrain summit's call in 2024 for an international conference to address the Palestinian question," while calling for "strengthening efforts to recognize the State of Palestine as a full member of the U.N." At the same time, it emphasizes the need to "support efforts to resume negotiations on the nuclear issue between the United States and Iran, and to make the Middle East a zone free of weapons of mass destruction."

Sustainable partnerships

Earlier on Wednesday, President Aoun visited the Bahrain Economic Development Council, where he was welcomed by several ministers from the kingdom.

Speaking to his hosts, the president said that his trip was not a formal one. "This visit is a sincere expression of our desire to establish concrete partnerships with the countries of the region," he stated, hoping that it could "mark the beginning of concrete technical and economic cooperation, translated into joint projects, reciprocal investments, and genuine development opportunities."

MAoun also stressed the need for Lebanon to build strong ties with its Arab partners: "What we need today is not just support, but partnerships based on mutual trust and the shared belief that Lebanon's recovery and stability benefit the entire region."

Reiterating that Lebanon was not seeking "one-off aid" but rather "lasting partnerships based on common interest and trust," he said that "Bahrain is a sincere partner with whom we can build a new phase of concrete cooperation, both at the government and private sector levels."