Post-Assad Syria, hatred as legacy

Bedouin fighters appear from the back of a pickup truck in Daraa (southern Syria), as they launch a new offensive against Druze factions, despite a truce announced the previous evening by the central government to end days of bloody fighting in the neighboring province of Sweida, July 17, 2025. (Credit: Khalil Ashawi/Reuters)
Since July 13, the violence erupting from southern Syria has evoked not only the brutality, but also the language and methods of an era many had hoped was over.As in the coastal massacres in March, the “others,” be they Alawite, Druze, Bedouin, Sunni, Christian or Shiite, became a beast to be slaughtered.“Pigs,” “dogs,” “traitors” and “terrorists” are executed with a bullet to the head, disemboweled, bombed or burned alive. Entire families are wiped out. Corpses pile up on the ground. Militias chant in praise of “ethnic cleansing.”Summary executions, rape, abductions, looting and public humiliation have reintroduced terror. What will Sharaa do? Massacres on the Syrian coast: The national commission submits its report to Sharaa “We thought fear had been abolished. But mistrust of the other is so deeply rooted, it couldn’t just...
