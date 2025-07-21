Post-Assad Syria, hatred as legacy

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since July 13, the violence erupting from southern Syria has evoked not only the brutality, but also the language and methods of an era many had hoped was over.As in the coastal massacres in March, the “others,” be they Alawite, Druze, Bedouin, Sunni, Christian or Shiite, became a beast to be slaughtered.“Pigs,” “dogs,” “traitors” and “terrorists” are executed with a bullet to the head, disemboweled, bombed or burned alive. Entire families are wiped out. Corpses pile up on the ground. Militias chant in praise of “ethnic cleansing.”Summary executions, rape, abductions, looting and public humiliation have reintroduced terror. What will Sharaa do? Massacres on the Syrian coast: The national commission submits its report to Sharaa “We thought fear had been abolished. But mistrust of the other is so deeply rooted, it couldn’t just...

