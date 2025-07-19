1 killed in Israeli strike in Khiam; at least 30 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire near Gaza aid centers | Live

A new Israeli drone strike on the area of Mutal al-Jabal in Khiam (Marjayoun district) has claimed one victim, according to our correspondent in the South.
In an interview with Al Jadeed on Friday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that American envoy Tom Barrack was scheduled to visit Beirut next week, without specifying whether he would arrive on Monday or Tuesday.
The head of government also specified that the American envoy's roadmap “brings together a series of ideas” designed to implement the cessation of hostilities agreed last November between Israel and Hezbollah.
This cease-fire, which had been agreed by the previous government of Najib Mikati (replaced in early 2025 by the current cabinet, which also approved it), is “enshrined in the ministerial declaration.”
Still according to the head of government, the main idea of this roadmap is the “complementarity” between the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the re-establishment of the State's monopoly on arms, which could only be held by a limited number of bodies in the country: the Lebanese Army, the Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, customs and the municipal police, as included in the text of the November cease-fire agreement.
"The American envoy's roadmap proposes ideas for implementing these two complementary objectives in practice. There's the idea of complementarity and phased implementation. It doesn't happen overnight. We have discussed and commented on this roadmap."
Former Lebanese Minister Wadih Khazen emphasized the need to shield the domestic scene from the repercussions of the incidents in Sweida, as stated in a press release relayed by the National News Agency.
"In light of the regrettable events shaking the province of Sweida, and out of concern for the stability of Lebanon and its civil peace, we affirm the need to protect the domestic scene from all attempts at discord and division. We remain convinced that Lebanon's stability can only be ensured by the unity of its sons and their national consciousness," he declared.
“We commend the efforts of the Lebanese Army and internal security forces for the responsible measures they have taken to maintain security and prevent discord, and affirm our full support for their efforts to protect civil peace and prevent the country from descending into confrontation or tension,” he added.
On X, the MP for the Lebanese Forces, a Christian party and political opponent of Hezbollah, criticized the remarks made the previous day by the Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem.
"Sheikh Naim ... So there would be no handing over of weapons. That's the final answer. Now, the hero must convince the state. Sheikh Naim, to clarify: When you say ‘the resistance’, ‘the resistance environment’ and ‘the partisans’, do you mean the Shiites?
Can you explain to me what the existential threat to the Shiites is? By whom? In what form? And how do you intend to protect them? You can call on a friend, if you still have one left."
Hamas calls for day of solidarity in Arab world on Sunday
The Palestinian movement has called for a day of solidarity on Sunday in the face of “international silence, cowardice and impotence to put an end to this aggression and war of extermination and famine,” reads the statement.
“Let tomorrow, Sunday July 20, and the days that follow be remarkable global days and an international outpouring of solidarity involving all the world's forces and freemen, to denounce and condemn the crimes of extermination and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist occupation against the innocent civilians of Gaza, especially children, women and the sick,” Hamas said.
This Saturday morning, an Israeli drone dropped a sound bomb on the outskirts of the village of Rmeish, in the Bint Jbeil district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Later in the morning, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on the village of Dhaira, in the Sour district, without causing any injuries.
In Lebanon, Friday's news was marked by a new speech from Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, as the question of disarming the party remains at the center of discussions involving the Lebanese authorities and the U.S.
Qassem asserted on Friday that his party would not give up “its strength” and that it was “ready to confront” Israel.
Violence continues in Gaza.
The Gaza Strip's Civil Defense said that 26 Palestinians had been killed and more than 100 wounded on Saturday by Israeli fire near two humanitarian aid centers in the war-torn south of the Palestinian territory.
Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal told AFP that 22 people had died near one center southwest of Khan Younis and four near another northwest of Rafah, attributing both attacks to “Israeli fire.”
According to medical sources in Gaza, at least 30 people were killed.
Violence in southern Syria has claimed 718 lives since last Sunday, according to a new death toll released on Saturday by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).
According to the NGO, 391 Druze are among the dead, including 146 fighters and 245 civilians, 165 of whom were “summarily executed by members [of forces under] the Defense and Interior Ministries” in the early days of the fighting.
The dead also include 287 members of government forces and 21 Sunni Bedouin fighters, including three civilians “summarily executed by Druze fighters,” according to the SOHR. In addition, 15 members of government forces were killed in Israeli strikes, according to the NGO.
The main news this morning concerns Syria.
On Saturday, the Syrian presidency announced an “immediate ceasefire” in the southern province of Sweida, where security forces have begun to deploy following intercommunal clashes that have left over 700 people dead in a week.
In a statement, the presidency called on “all parties to fully respect” the cease-fire and halt the violence.
“The Syrian state is committed to protecting all the country's minorities and communities ... We condemn all the crimes committed” in Sweida, said Sharaa in a televised speech shortly after the cease-fire was announced.
Syrian security forces began deploying in this predominantly Druze province on Saturday, following the announcement by the United States of an agreement between Syria and Israel, previously opposed to the presence of Syrian government forces in the region.
Dozens of young Israeli Druze reached the Syrian border on the Golan Heights on Friday night. They clashed with Israeli soldiers and forced their way through the border fence into Syrian territory.
The Israeli border police arrested them, but the army said in a statement quoted by Haaretz that efforts were continuing to recover all those who had crossed the border.
Good morning ☀️ We are now launching our live coverage of events in the Middle East for today.
We will be posting updates on Gaza, where the Israeli army is continuing its strikes, on Lebanon, where Israel continues its regular bombardment of several regions, including the South and the Bekaa, despite the truce, and on Iran and Syria.
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.
Stay informed for $0.5/month only!