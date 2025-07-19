1 killed in Israeli strike in Khiam; at least 30 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire near Gaza aid centers | Live

In an interview with Al Jadeed on Friday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam confirmed that American envoy Tom Barrack was scheduled to visit Beirut next week, without specifying whether he would arrive on Monday or Tuesday.

The head of government also specified that the American envoy's roadmap “brings together a series of ideas” designed to implement the cessation of hostilities agreed last November between Israel and Hezbollah.

This cease-fire, which had been agreed by the previous government of Najib Mikati (replaced in early 2025 by the current cabinet, which also approved it), is “enshrined in the ministerial declaration.”

Still according to the head of government, the main idea of this roadmap is the “complementarity” between the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the re-establishment of the State's monopoly on arms, which could only be held by a limited number of bodies in the country: the Lebanese Army, the Internal Security Forces, General Security, State Security, customs and the municipal police, as included in the text of the November cease-fire agreement.

"The American envoy's roadmap proposes ideas for implementing these two complementary objectives in practice. There's the idea of complementarity and phased implementation. It doesn't happen overnight. We have discussed and commented on this roadmap."