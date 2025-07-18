Clashes between Bedouins, Druze factions at entrance to Sweida

Renewed clashes erupted on Friday at the entrance to Syria's southern city of Sweida between Bedouin factions and Druze fighters, an AFP correspondent and a war monitor said.
About 200 Bedouin fighters clashed with armed Druze men from the city using machine guns and shells, the AFP correspondent said, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported fighting and "shelling on neighbourhoods in Sweida city."
