Palestinian child killed by Israeli forces near Jenin

A 13-year-old Palestinian child, Amr Ali Qabha, was killed after being shot by Israeli forces in the locality of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli soldiers opened fire with live ammunition while the teenager was walking down the street, then prevented ambulances from reaching the scene to provide him with first aid.

Wafa also reported that the child's father tried to approach his son but was violently beaten and arrested by Israeli forces. The boy was declared dead at the hospital after an ambulance was finally able to transport him there.

Since the beginning of the Israeli offensive against Gaza, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank by soldiers or Israeli settlers, including 204 children, according to a tally by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah.