Are developments in Syria playing into Hezbollah’s hands?

Hezbollah supporters carrying portraits of the party's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, take part in an Ashura ceremony on July 6, 2025, in Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP.)
While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is shared...
While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is...
You have reached your article limit
When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything.