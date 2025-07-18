Are developments in Syria playing into Hezbollah’s hands?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is shared...

While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in