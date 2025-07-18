Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ANALYSIS

Are developments in Syria playing into Hezbollah’s hands?

Israel entered the fray in the recent clashes in Sweida between Druze fighters and government forces, bombing several key sites in Damascus.

By Scarlett HADDAD, 18 July 2025 14:43

Are developments in Syria playing into Hezbollah’s hands?

Hezbollah supporters carrying portraits of the party's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, take part in an Ashura ceremony on July 6, 2025, in Beirut’s southern suburbs. (Credit: Anwar Amro/AFP.)

While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is shared...
While Hezbollah was quick to condemn the violence, questions are being raised about how these events might affect the party. Will they bolster its position, or, on the contrary, push it to move swiftly toward a process of transferring the weapons monopoly to the state? At first glance, it may appear that, despite their horror, the events in Sweida benefit Hezbollah in certain ways. They seem to validate its warnings about what might happen if it were to lay down its arms, while offering a compelling argument to retain them. For context Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria Similarly, the fighting in Sweida tarnished the image Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had managed to build over the past few months.Above all, the Israeli strikes against security forces in Syria reinforce Hezbollah’s narrative, which is...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top